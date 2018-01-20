|
Shop staff stop would-be thief
The man was reportedly stopped by shop staff who restrained him until the police arrived and arrested the man.
Staff Reporter
20 January 2018, 4:06pm
The suspect was apprehended at around 3pm at The Point Shopping Mall Complex at Tigne.
Initial reports indicate that the man was stopped by shop staff who spotted him acting suspiciously. He was restrained until the police arrived and arrested the man.
Police investigations are ongoing.
