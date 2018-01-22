Man seriously injured in five-storey lift fall

Incident happened in a building in Triq D'Argens, Gżira

A 42-year-old Sicilian man was injured this morning when he fell from a height of around five storeys, through a lift inlet.The police had been informed at around 10:30am that their assistance was required at a building in Triq D’Argens, Gżira.An ambulance was called to the scene and took the man to Mater Dei hospital, where his injuries were found to be serious in nature.Police investigations are ongoing.