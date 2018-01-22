|
Man seriously injured in five-storey lift fall
Incident happened in a building in Triq D'Argens, Gżira
22 January 2018, 1:25pm
The police had been informed at around 10:30am that their assistance was required at a building in Triq D’Argens, Gżira.
An ambulance was called to the scene and took the man to Mater Dei hospital, where his injuries were found to be serious in nature.
Police investigations are ongoing.
