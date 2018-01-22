|
Court & Police
Men deny restaurant fracas over drink spilled by child
|
70-year-old man seriously injured in car accident
The man was seriously injured in a car accident in Triq il-Vittmi Furjanizi, Floriana
22 January 2018, 4:04pm
A man was seriously hurt when a Volvo FM420 driven by a 33-year-old man from Zabbat collided with a Daihatsu Hi-Jet van driven by a 70-year-old man from Hamrun.
The police were called to the scene at Triq il-Vittmi Furjanizi, Floriana at around 11am this morning.
The 70-year-old man was immediately taken to Mater Dei hospital and is in grevious condition. The other man was not injured.
Court & Police
Man hurt in construction site fall
Announcements
Business Offices Services International introduces...
Court & Police
Men deny restaurant fracas over drink spilled by c...
Court & Police
Speaker turned persona non grata awarded €6,000 ...
|
Trending Articles
1
Egrant magistrate seeks UK help over alleged $400,000 Pilatus transfer to Michelle Muscat’s US friend
2
Tourism blighting Maltese towns, 19th century St Julian’s townhouse headed for demolition
3
Labour gave Vitals 'sole discretion' to hold on to hospitals for 99 years
4
Valletta is scrubbed clean following V18 opening ceremony
5
#saveourcountryside
- Blogs
- Editorial
- Letters
- Cartoons