70-year-old man seriously injured in car accident

The man was seriously injured in a car accident in Triq il-Vittmi Furjanizi, Floriana

A 70-year-old man was seriously injured in a car accident in Floriana.A man was seriously hurt when a Volvo FM420 driven by a 33-year-old man from Zabbat collided with a Daihatsu Hi-Jet van driven by a 70-year-old man from Hamrun.The police were called to the scene at Triq il-Vittmi Furjanizi, Floriana at around 11am this morning.The 70-year-old man was immediately taken to Mater Dei hospital and is in grevious condition. The other man was not injured.