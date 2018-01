Man hurt in construction site fall

Romanian seriously injured after one-storey fall in Floriana, second foreign national involved in fall-related accident today

A 33-year-old Romanian national, living in Mellieħa, was hurt this afternoon, after falling the height of around one storey while at a construction site.This is the second fall-related incident involving a foreign national today, with a Sicilian man having earlier sustained serious injuries after falling five-storeys in Gżira The police had been informed at around 12.35pm that they were needed at a building site in Triq Vinċenzo Buġeja, Floriana.An ambulance took the man to Mater Dei, where his injuries were classified as serious.Police investigations are ongoing.