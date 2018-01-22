|
Men deny restaurant fracas over drink spilled by child
Man hurt in construction site fall
Romanian seriously injured after one-storey fall in Floriana, second foreign national involved in fall-related accident today
22 January 2018, 5:03pm
This is the second fall-related incident involving a foreign national today, with a Sicilian man having earlier sustained serious injuries after falling five-storeys in Gżira.
The police had been informed at around 12.35pm that they were needed at a building site in Triq Vinċenzo Buġeja, Floriana.
An ambulance took the man to Mater Dei, where his injuries were classified as serious.
Police investigations are ongoing.
Man hurt in construction site fall
