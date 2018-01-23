We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Woman seriously injured after being hit by a car

51-year-old hit by car driven by 19-year-old woman

22 January 2018, 7:42pm
A 51-year-old woman from Marsa was injured today when she was hit by a car in Ħamrun.

The police were informed of an incident in Triq Lunzjata at around 5:30pm, and, on their prompt arrival at the scene, discovered that the woman had been run over by a Suzuki Alto driven by a 19-year-old woman from Pembroke.

The woman was taken to Mater Dei hospital, and later found to be suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

