Woman seriously injured after being hit by a car

51-year-old hit by car driven by 19-year-old woman

A 51-year-old woman from Marsa was injured today when she was hit by a car in Ħamrun.The police were informed of an incident in Triq Lunzjata at around 5:30pm, and, on their prompt arrival at the scene, discovered that the woman had been run over by a Suzuki Alto driven by a 19-year-old woman from Pembroke.The woman was taken to Mater Dei hospital, and later found to be suffering from serious injuries.Police investigations are ongoing.