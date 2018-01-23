|
Young girl found dead at Żabbar Dominican Sisters home
7-year-old Nigerian girl found dead Sunday night, cause of death not yet established
Massimo Costa
22 January 2018, 7:56pm
The social solidarity ministry said, in a press release, that the cause of death of the girl, who lived with her parents and two siblings at the home, has not yet been established.
An inquiry, led by magistrate Ian Farrugia, is currently underway.
Aġenzija Appoġġ is closely following the case, in the best interests of the family, the ministry said.
