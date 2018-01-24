Elderly man seriously injured after falling down stairs

A 68-year-old man is seriously injured after falling down stairs at his residence in Valletta

A 68-year-old man is seriously injured after falling down stairs at his residence in Valletta.Police said that the man fell early on Wednesday morning at around 3:40am in Triq tat-Teatru l-Antik, Valletta.The man was taken to hospital instantly were he is suffering from serious injuries.A police investigation is still ongoing.