We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
‘No proof of abuse’ says inquiry in allegations of fuel smuggling ring

National

‘No proof of abuse’ says inquiry in allegations of fuel smugg...

Malta to face Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands and Kosovo

Football

Malta to face Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands and Kosovo

Care order for two siblings of Nigerian girl found dead

National

Care order for two siblings of Nigerian girl found dead

[WATCH] UK Presidents Club hit with scandal as charity dinner organiser resigns

World

[WATCH] UK Presidents Club hit with scandal as charity dinner org...

Malta will get none of the UK MEPs’ seats after Brexit

Europe

Malta will get none of the UK MEPs’ seats after Brexit

As Malta ages, there are fewer households with children

National

As Malta ages, there are fewer households with children

Elderly Italian fisherman rescued off Maltese coast

National

Elderly Italian fisherman rescued off Maltese coast

Maltese households saw increased spending on education, 2015 data shows

National

Maltese households saw increased spending on education, 2015 data...

2,250 unemployed in November 2017, down from 7,800 in January 2015

National

2,250 unemployed in November 2017, down from 7,800 in January 201...

Over 13,300 babies born between 2014-2016, 2,500 to foreign mums

Health

Over 13,300 babies born between 2014-2016, 2,500 to foreign mums

Business as usual; records for markets | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Business as usual; records for markets | Calamatta Cuschieri

Elderly man seriously injured after falling down stairs

Court & Police

Elderly man seriously injured after falling down stairs

PN would oppose calls for Malta to lose voting rights in the EU

National

PN would oppose calls for Malta to lose voting rights in the EU

[WATCH] Rare footage of the Antarctic seafloor ‘carpeted with life’

Nature

[WATCH] Rare footage of the Antarctic seafloor ‘carpeted with l...

Government’s health strategy must be clear

Editorial

Government’s health strategy must be clear

Healthcare – avoid the gloomy tale of private finance initiatives | PKF Malta

Business Comment

Healthcare – avoid the gloomy tale of private finance initiativ...

Home
News
Court & Police

Elderly man seriously injured after falling down stairs

A 68-year-old man is seriously injured after falling down stairs at his residence in Valletta

24 January 2018, 11:53am
Print Version
A 68-year-old man is seriously injured after falling down stairs at his residence in Valletta.

Police said that the man fell  early on Wednesday morning at around 3:40am in Triq tat-Teatru l-Antik, Valletta.

The man was taken to hospital instantly were he is suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is still ongoing. 

‘No proof of abuse’ says inquiry in allegations of fuel smuggling ring

National

‘No proof of abuse’ says inquiry in allegation...

Malta to face Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands and Kosovo

Football

Malta to face Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands and Kosovo

Care order for two siblings of Nigerian girl found dead

National

Care order for two siblings of Nigerian girl found...

[WATCH] UK Presidents Club hit with scandal as charity dinner organiser resigns

World

[WATCH] UK Presidents Club hit with scandal as cha...

Malta will get none of the UK MEPs’ seats after Brexit

Europe

Malta will get none of the UK MEPs’ seats after ...

As Malta ages, there are fewer households with children

National

As Malta ages, there are fewer households with chi...

Elderly Italian fisherman rescued off Maltese coast

National

Elderly Italian fisherman rescued off Maltese coas...

Maltese households saw increased spending on education, 2015 data shows

National

Maltese households saw increased spending on educa...

2,250 unemployed in November 2017, down from 7,800 in January 2015

National

2,250 unemployed in November 2017, down from 7,800...

Over 13,300 babies born between 2014-2016, 2,500 to foreign mums

Health

Over 13,300 babies born between 2014-2016, 2,500 t...

Business as usual; records for markets | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Business as usual; records for markets | Calamatta...

Elderly man seriously injured after falling down stairs

Court & Police

Elderly man seriously injured after falling down s...

PN would oppose calls for Malta to lose voting rights in the EU

National

PN would oppose calls for Malta to lose voting rig...

[WATCH] Rare footage of the Antarctic seafloor ‘carpeted with life’

Nature

[WATCH] Rare footage of the Antarctic seafloor ‘...

Government’s health strategy must be clear

Editorial

Government’s health strategy must be clear

Trending Articles
1

Coast Road beach resort: Frankie Grima signs agreement with Ghallis windsurfers
2

American University developers Sadeen buys Tarxien hostel for €2.5 million
3

PN would oppose calls for Malta to lose voting rights in the EU
4

[WATCH] V18 public transport fiasco: 'Victims of our own success', says Jason Micallef
5

Authorities mum on death of girl at Dominican Sisters’ home