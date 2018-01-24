- Blogs
Elderly man seriously injured after falling down stairs
A 68-year-old man is seriously injured after falling down stairs at his residence in Valletta
24 January 2018, 11:53am
Police said that the man fell early on Wednesday morning at around 3:40am in Triq tat-Teatru l-Antik, Valletta.
The man was taken to hospital instantly were he is suffering from serious injuries.
A police investigation is still ongoing.
