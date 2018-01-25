We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Woman seriously injured after being hit by car

Court & Police

Woman seriously injured after being hit by car

Father acquitted of smashing son's skull after boy declines to testify

Court & Police

Father acquitted of smashing son's skull after boy declines to te...

Kyle Camilleri continues to dominate ASMK Honda MX Championship

Motorsports

Kyle Camilleri continues to dominate ASMK Honda MX Championship

Treatment order for man who harassed the wrong number

Court & Police

Treatment order for man who harassed the wrong number

No bail for â€˜parkerâ€™ accused of breaching court order

Court & Police

No bail for â€˜parkerâ€™ accused of breaching court order

Updated | With fuel stations popping up in rural areas, the Environment Minister requests a review of existing policy

National

Updated | With fuel stations popping up in rural areas, the Envir...

EU court bars sexuality tests for asylum seekers

Europe

EU court bars sexuality tests for asylum seekers

Planning Authority green-lights 32-storey Paceville high-rise tower

Townscapes

Planning Authority green-lights 32-storey Paceville high-rise tow...

Isle of MTV returns on 27 June

Entertainment

Isle of MTV returns on 27 June

Busuttil loses libel on Labourâ€™s challenge that he once earned less than minimum wage

Court & Police

Busuttil loses libel on Labourâ€™s challenge that he once earned ...

Updated | MEPs voice concerns about Malta becoming one of EUâ€™s weakest links

Europe

Updated | MEPs voice concerns about Malta becoming one of EUâ€™s ...

Registered unemployment drops across all ages

National

Registered unemployment drops across all ages

Three dead and many injured as train derails near Milan, Italy

World

Three dead and many injured as train derails near Milan, Italy

Bicycle helmet use to become optional under new legislation

National

Bicycle helmet use to become optional under new legislation

Bishop Sylvester Magro â€˜a courageous, dedicated and humble manâ€™

National

Bishop Sylvester Magro â€˜a courageous, dedicated and humble manâ...

When all else fails, follow directions

Blogs

When all else fails, follow directions

Home
News
Court & Police

Treatment order for man who harassed the wrong number

The former AFM soldier admitted to making a series of threatening phone calls to a wrong number

matthew_agius
Matthew Agius
25 January 2018, 3:30pm
Print Version
A former AFM soldier has been handed a three year treatment order after he admitted to making a series of threatening phone calls to a wrong number.

John Zammit from Zabbar appeared before magistrate Anthony Vella this afternoon accused of misuse of electronic communications equipment, harassment and causing a woman to fear violence.

Sources with knowledge of the case told MaltaToday that the accused had been making threatening phone calls to a number he thought belonged to an officer in the AFM who had been his former Company Commander, but which in fact belonged to a woman who had nothing to do with them.

Prosecuting police inspector Chantelle Casha’s request to approach the bench was upheld. The 36 year-old accused, dressed in a tracksuit, fidgeted nervously as his lawyer, Joe Ellis, and the prosecutor approached the magistrate to discuss his case out of earshot of the public and the press.

After a short discussion, the defence entered a plea of guilt.

The court, which had also been asked to impose measures to ensure woman’s security, sentenced the man to a 3 year treatment order.

matthew_agius
Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
Woman seriously injured after being hit by car

Court & Police

Woman seriously injured after being hit by car

Father acquitted of smashing son's skull after boy declines to testify

Court & Police

Father acquitted of smashing son's skull after boy...

Kyle Camilleri continues to dominate ASMK Honda MX Championship

Motorsports

Kyle Camilleri continues to dominate ASMK Honda MX...

Treatment order for man who harassed the wrong number

Court & Police

Treatment order for man who harassed the wrong num...

No bail for â€˜parkerâ€™ accused of breaching court order

Court & Police

No bail for â€˜parkerâ€™ accused of breaching cour...

Updated | With fuel stations popping up in rural areas, the Environment Minister requests a review of existing policy

National

Updated | With fuel stations popping up in rural a...

EU court bars sexuality tests for asylum seekers

Europe

EU court bars sexuality tests for asylum seekers

Planning Authority green-lights 32-storey Paceville high-rise tower

Townscapes

Planning Authority green-lights 32-storey Pacevill...

Isle of MTV returns on 27 June

Entertainment

Isle of MTV returns on 27 June

Busuttil loses libel on Labourâ€™s challenge that he once earned less than minimum wage

Court & Police

Busuttil loses libel on Labourâ€™s challenge that ...

Updated | MEPs voice concerns about Malta becoming one of EUâ€™s weakest links

Europe

Updated | MEPs voice concerns about Malta becoming...

Registered unemployment drops across all ages

National

Registered unemployment drops across all ages

Three dead and many injured as train derails near Milan, Italy

World

Three dead and many injured as train derails near ...

Bicycle helmet use to become optional under new legislation

National

Bicycle helmet use to become optional under new le...

Bishop Sylvester Magro â€˜a courageous, dedicated and humble manâ€™

National

Bishop Sylvester Magro â€˜a courageous, dedicated ...

Trending Articles
1

Vitals owner reveals how hospitals privatisation deal was all sewn up months before tender
2

Updated | MEPs voice concerns about Malta becoming one of EUâ€™s weakest links
3

â€˜Barracuda Aquilinaâ€™, the American-Maltese judge turned icon for women and survivors
4

[WATCH] Teachersâ€™ union forced to call off strike action at MCAST after college seeks court injunction
5

Planning Authority green-lights 32-storey Paceville high-rise tower