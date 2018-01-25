Treatment order for man who harassed the wrong number

The former AFM soldier admitted to making a series of threatening phone calls to a wrong number

A former AFM soldier has been handed a three year treatment order after he admitted to making a series of threatening phone calls to a wrong number.John Zammit from Zabbar appeared before magistrate Anthony Vella this afternoon accused of misuse of electronic communications equipment, harassment and causing a woman to fear violence.Sources with knowledge of the case told MaltaToday that the accused had been making threatening phone calls to a number he thought belonged to an officer in the AFM who had been his former Company Commander, but which in fact belonged to a woman who had nothing to do with them.Prosecuting police inspector Chantelle Casha’s request to approach the bench was upheld. The 36 year-old accused, dressed in a tracksuit, fidgeted nervously as his lawyer, Joe Ellis, and the prosecutor approached the magistrate to discuss his case out of earshot of the public and the press.After a short discussion, the defence entered a plea of guilt.The court, which had also been asked to impose measures to ensure woman’s security, sentenced the man to a 3 year treatment order.