Treatment order for man who harassed the wrong number
No bail for â€˜parkerâ€™ accused of breaching court order
Treatment order for man who harassed the wrong number
The former AFM soldier admitted to making a series of threatening phone calls to a wrong number
Matthew Agius
25 January 2018, 3:30pm
John Zammit from Zabbar appeared before magistrate Anthony Vella this afternoon accused of misuse of electronic communications equipment, harassment and causing a woman to fear violence.
Sources with knowledge of the case told MaltaToday that the accused had been making threatening phone calls to a number he thought belonged to an officer in the AFM who had been his former Company Commander, but which in fact belonged to a woman who had nothing to do with them.
Prosecuting police inspector Chantelle Casha’s request to approach the bench was upheld. The 36 year-old accused, dressed in a tracksuit, fidgeted nervously as his lawyer, Joe Ellis, and the prosecutor approached the magistrate to discuss his case out of earshot of the public and the press.
After a short discussion, the defence entered a plea of guilt.
The court, which had also been asked to impose measures to ensure woman’s security, sentenced the man to a 3 year treatment order.
