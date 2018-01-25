- Blogs
- Editorial
- Letters
- Cartoons
|
Court & Police
Treatment order for man who harassed the wrong number
Court & Police
No bail for â€˜parkerâ€™ accused of breaching court order
|
Woman seriously injured after being hit by car
41-year-old hit by car, driven by 79-year-old man, in Ä¦amrun
25 January 2018, 6:03pm
The police were notified at around 2pm that their assistance was required in Triq Abela Skolaro, and, on their prompt arrival at the scene, discovered that the woman had for some reason been hit by the Ford Fiesta which the man had been driving.
An ambulance took the woman to Mater Dei Hospital, where her injuries were determined to be serious.
Police investigations are ongoing.
Court & Police
Father acquitted of smashing son's skull after boy...
Court & Police
Treatment order for man who harassed the wrong num...
Court & Police
No bail for â€˜parkerâ€™ accused of breaching cour...
Court & Police
Busuttil loses libel on Labourâ€™s challenge that ...
|
Trending Articles
1
Vitals owner reveals how hospitals privatisation deal was all sewn up months before tender
2
Updated | MEPs voice concerns about Malta becoming one of EUâ€™s weakest links
3
â€˜Barracuda Aquilinaâ€™, the American-Maltese judge turned icon for women and survivors
4
[WATCH] Teachersâ€™ union forced to call off strike action at MCAST after college seeks court injunction
5
Planning Authority green-lights 32-storey Paceville high-rise tower