Court & Police

Woman seriously injured after being hit by car

41-year-old hit by car, driven by 79-year-old man, in Ä¦amrun

25 January 2018, 6:03pm
Print Version
A 41-year-old woman was hurt today when she was hit by a car driven by a 79-year-old man, in Ä¦amrun.

The police were notified at around 2pm that their assistance was required in Triq Abela Skolaro, and, on their prompt arrival at the scene, discovered that the woman had for some reason been hit by the Ford Fiesta which the man had been driving.

An ambulance took the woman to Mater Dei Hospital, where her injuries were determined to be serious.

Police investigations are ongoing.

