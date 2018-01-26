|
Court & Police
Treatment order for man who harassed the wrong number
Court & Police
No bail for ‘parker’ accused of breaching court order
|
Motorcyclist injured in road accident
45-year-old involved in crash with car driven by 21-year-old woman
25 January 2018, 7:40pm
Police had been informed at around 4:30pm that their assistance was required in Triq Notabile, Birkirkara.
On their prompt arrival on the scene, they discovered that a crash had taken place between the man’s motorcycle and a Daihatsu Sirion driven by the woman.
The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where it was determined that his injuries were serious.
Police investigations into the accident are ongoing.
Court & Police
Father acquitted of smashing son's skull after boy...
Court & Police
Treatment order for man who harassed the wrong num...
Court & Police
No bail for ‘parker’ accused of breaching cour...
Court & Police
Busuttil loses libel on Labour’s challenge that ...
|
Trending Articles
1
‘Barracuda Aquilina’, the American-Maltese judge turned icon for women and survivors
2
Updated | MEPs voice concerns about Malta becoming one of EU’s weakest links
3
Planning Authority green-lights 32-storey Paceville high-rise tower
4
Vitals owner reveals how hospitals privatisation deal was all sewn up months before tender
5
Updated | Gonzi to publish report with costings for all electoral programme proposals
- Blogs
- Editorial
- Letters
- Cartoons