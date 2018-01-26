We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Court & Police

Motorcyclist injured in road accident

45-year-old involved in crash with car driven by 21-year-old woman

25 January 2018, 7:40pm
A 45-year-old man from Pieta’ was injured today, when the motorcycle he was riding was involved in an accident with a car driven by a 21-year-old woman from Naxxar.

Police had been informed at around 4:30pm that their assistance was required in Triq Notabile, Birkirkara.

On their prompt arrival on the scene, they discovered that a crash had taken place between the man’s motorcycle and a Daihatsu Sirion driven by the woman.

The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where it was determined that his injuries were serious.

Police investigations into the accident are ongoing.

