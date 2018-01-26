Pensioner handed suspended sentence over Facebook post calling for the 'elimination' of David Casa

The elderly accused has been accused of using hate speech, misuse of electronic communications equipment to defame David Casa, insulting him and threatening him

Matthew Agius





Lewis Bartolo, 65, from Hamrun appeared in the dock before magistrate Audrey Demicoli this morning, accused of using hate speech, misuse of electronic communications equipment to defame David Casa, insulting Casa and threatening him, as well as slandering him on the grounds of political affiliation.



Bartolo had posted to Facebook last December, writing ““Eliminate this brigand [who robs] his own country, his face betrays his true colours.” The politician took the matter up with the police, who pressed charges against the pensioner.



A grey-haired and bespectacled Bartolo, was arraigned by Inspector Lara Butters this morning. The court was asked to speak louder than normal as the accused was hard of hearing.



Defence counsel lawyer Noel Bianco said his client was sorry for his words, that he admitted that he had made a mistake and was apologising. The man was new to social media, he explained.



The Court, however, said it was being inundated with similar cases at the moment and that social media was “not intended for this.”



The idea that whoever has a keyboard can sit behind it and say whatever he likes had to be tackled, it said. “The public must be educated in how to use these means of communication.”



Lawyer Paul Borg Olivier, appearing parte civile for Casa, together with lawyers Richard Sladden and Jason Azzopardi said his client was “not after his pound of flesh,” but the risk of such talk inspiring third parties to take action could not be ignored.



Bianco pointed out that the defendant was a pensioner without a criminal background and asked for clemency. Casa’s lawyers agreed that no more than a suspended sentence was merited, aside from the obligatory fine.



Casa also accepted the man’s apology in court.



In view of his guilty plea, the court sentenced the accused to a year in prison suspended for two years, as well as imposing a €500 fine and a protection order in favour of Casa. After Bianco told the court that the man did not have the means to pay the fine, a two month period to do so was given.



Bartolo was the second person to be charged in court with threatening a Nationalist MEP on Facebook in recent months. Back in November, 66-year-old Emmanuel Navarro was charged with threatening and inciting



