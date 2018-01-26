|
Police sergeant and constable injured
The two officers were confonting a man who resisted arrest and became agressive
26 January 2018, 12:51pm
The man was acting suspiciously and cutting grass with a sharp object in Vilhena garden, Floriana when the police confronted him.
He became aggressive and resisted arrest, and as a result injured the two police officers.
The aggressor, a 23-year-old man from Chad, and resides in Marsa, has been arrested.
A police investigation is ongoing.
Court & Police
