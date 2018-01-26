We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Court & Police

Angry ex broke down woman's door, court told

A court has heard how a man allegedly broke down his ex-partner’s door and threatened to beat her up earlier this morning

matthew_agius
Matthew Agius
26 January 2018, 2:30pm
(File Photo)
(File Photo)
Magistrate Audrey Demicoli heard how the 32 year old from Mqabba had threatened his ex-girlfriend before proceeding to kick down the door to her flat in Gzira, after the pair had argued at around 8:10am today.

Inspector Jonathan Ransley explained how police went to the scene and arrested the man after the woman’s family had made a panicked phone call asking for assistance.

The man was accused of uttering verbal threats, insulting the woman after being provoked, causing damage to private property and breaching the peace.

Defence lawyers Lennox Vella and Arthur Azzopardi entered a guilty plea, asking the court to order a pre-sentencing report. The accused was ordered to stay at his Mqabba address until then and prohibited from entering the localities of Gzira and Msida.

Lawyer David Farrugia Sacco appeared as parte civile for the woman.

matthew_agius
Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
