Drug addict denies dog-rustling charge

Besides the dog, the accused was also charged with stealing cash and a mobile phone from Qormi residence

A 25-year-old-drug addict has been remanded in custody after he was charged with stealing a number of items, among them a woman’s dog, from a residence in Qormi.Andreas Buhagiar, who is unemployed and due to undergo drug rehabilitation, was accused of stealing cash, a mobile phone as well as the canine, in a number of thefts between 10 and 18 January from a farmhouse in Qormi.He was also accused of attempted aggravated theft from a Mercedes vehicle belonging to the same person, but the crime was disrupted before its completion.Buhagiar was also accused of breaching the conditions of a suspended sentence that he was handed in 2017.The accused’s lawyer, Simon Micallef Stafrace, entered a plea of not guilty and requested bail.Prosecuting police Inspector Roderick Agius objected to bail, pointing out that the victim, who is yet to testify, was well known to the accused and used to be his friend.The inspector said that the accused was not trustworthy, adding that “just months ago” he was given a suspended sentence for similar offences.Buhagiar was currently preparing himself to start a drugs rehabilitation programme, the court was told.Bail was withheld until the victim testifies. Buhagiar was remanded in custody.