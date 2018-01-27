|
Motorcyclist grievously injured in collision
A 29 year old motorcyclist was hospitalised following a collision with an Alfa Romeo, driven by a 19 year old from Naxxar
Staff Reporter
27 January 2018, 10:08am
Police were informed at around 1130pm that their assistance was required in Triq Ganu, Birkirkara following a collision between a motorcyclist and a car.
Officers found an Alfa Romeo car and a Romet Motors motorcycle at the scene. The 29 year-old motorcyclist from Dingli was injured and taken to hosptial for further treatment. His injuries were later certified as being grievous.
The Alfa Romeo’s 19 year-old driver was not injured in the accident. Police are investigating.
