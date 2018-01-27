Two police officers injured arresting knife-wielding man, court told

The accused, who spat at journalists reporting on his arraignment earlier today, broke one officer's finger and slightly injured another policeman during his arrest

A man from Chad has been remanded in custody for attacking police officers with a knife in Floriana on Friday.Reports say the unnamed 23 year old had been approached by police officers in Vilhena Gardens in Floriana on Friday night after being spotted acting suspiciously. A sergeant and constable from the police Rapid Intervention Unit found the man on the edge of the bastions at the Turkish Embassy with a piece of wood in his hands.When the police ordered him to put down the wooden implement, he reacted aggressively, brandishing a knife at the officers, who then tried to arrest him.The man, who resides in Marsa, resisted arrest and attacked the police, slightly injuring the Sergeant and breaking one of the constable’s fingers.His aggressive behaviour persisted this morning when, as he was being led away from court, the man spat at journalists reporting on his arraignment.The accused refused to speak to his lawyer and did not reply when asked what he was pleading or whether he wished to be released on bail. Magistrate Ian Farrugia recorded a not guilty plea. As no bail request was made, the man was remanded in custody.