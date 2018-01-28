Two men seriously injured in Birkirkara brawl

Both men suffered grievous injuries with one having been hit repeatedly with a hard object

Two men were seriously injured in a fight in Birkirkara on Saturday evening, the police said on Sunday morning.According to the police, both men were 45-years-old, with one residing in Qrendi and the other in Birkirkara.The fight seems to have broken out after an argument between the two men in Triq Dom Mauro Inguanez shortly after 7:00pm.The Birkirkara resident was allegedly hit repeatedly with a “hard object”.Both men were taken to Mater Dei Hospital and certified as having sustained grievous injuries.Police investigations are still underway.