Two men seriously injured in Birkirkara brawl
Both men suffered grievous injuries with one having been hit repeatedly with a hard object
28 January 2018, 9:39am
According to the police, both men were 45-years-old, with one residing in Qrendi and the other in Birkirkara.
The fight seems to have broken out after an argument between the two men in Triq Dom Mauro Inguanez shortly after 7:00pm.
The Birkirkara resident was allegedly hit repeatedly with a “hard object”.
Both men were taken to Mater Dei Hospital and certified as having sustained grievous injuries.
Police investigations are still underway.
