Court & Police

Three-car collision leaves eight injured

Eight people have been taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment after an accident shortly before 8:30am this morning

28 January 2018, 10:15am
Earlier this morning, eight people were left injured following a crash involving three cars in Burmarrad. 

The police confirmed that an accident had taken place at 8:25am, and had left a number of people injured. There condition is not yet known. 

According to media reports, the Civil Protection department was called on site to assist at least two individuals that were trapped in the cars. 

The collision involved a Peugot 306, being driven by a 39-year-old from Dingli, who is in critical condition a Toyota Starlet, carrying four people aged between 24 and 27 who as well are in critical condition and a Toyota Corolla with two adults and five-year-old inside whom despite being taken to Mater Dei are in a stable condition

The vehicles involved in the crash were left considerably damaged, with the impact reportedly resulting in one of the cars’ engines ending up in the middle of the road.

Police and three ambulances were called on site.

The Police have advised the public to avoid the area as the road has temporarily been closed.

