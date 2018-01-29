|
Convenience store thief gets two years for multiple thefts
He was charged with stealing cash and other items in a string of thefts over several months last year, including one in which he made off with both the cash and the cash register
Matthew Agius
29 January 2018, 2:30pm
Terence Vella, 35, was jailed for two and a half years and placed under a two-year treatment order for the seven robberies.
Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit heard Inspector Mark Mercieca and Inspector Lara Butters charge Vella with stealing a laptop and cash from the University of Malta’s library in a February 2017 break-in.
A few days later he robbed a shop in Msida, taking over €1,000 in cash, together with cheques and the cash register itself.
Vella also targeted a Paceville beauty salon a few days later.
Later that year, in October, he was accused of robbing a convenience store in Gzira three times in as many days, and with stealing razor blades from another convenience store in Gzira a week later.
He was also charged with recidivism since he had pleaded guilty to stealing laptops and accessories from the Refugee Commission in 2015.
Vella, represented by legal aid lawyer Mark Mifsud Cutajar, pleaded guilty to the charges and was handed a prison sentence of two and a half years, as well as being placed under a two-year treatment order.
Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths.
