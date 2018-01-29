We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Man murdered over lost job, jury told

Court & Police

Man murdered over lost job, jury told

Brexit billionaire Christopher Chandler obtains EU passport through Malta IIP

National

Brexit billionaire Christopher Chandler obtains EU passport throu...

Iranian woman arrested for taking off headscarf freed

World

Iranian woman arrested for taking off headscarf freed

Two men wanted by police in connection to Floriana stabbing

Court & Police

Two men wanted by police in connection to Floriana stabbing

Massage ends in attempted rape charge

Court & Police

Massage ends in attempted rape charge

Calamatta Cuschieri funds SICAV p.l.c launch CC Emerging Market Bond Fund

Announcements

Calamatta Cuschieri funds SICAV p.l.c launch CC Emerging Market B...

Pieta road from Valletta to Msida to be closed tonight

National

Pieta road from Valletta to Msida to be closed tonight

Vitals investor again tries to stop hospitals concession sale to American company

National

Vitals investor again tries to stop hospitals concession sale to ...

Fitness app highlights sensitive military positions around the world

World

Fitness app highlights sensitive military positions around the wo...

Convenience store thief gets two years for multiple thefts

Court & Police

Convenience store thief gets two years for multiple thefts

The future is golden for Malta’s iGaming industry

Business News

The future is golden for Malta’s iGaming industry

Updated | Fourth resignation from MUT council

National

Updated | Fourth resignation from MUT council

GWU orders Wasteserv industrial action

National

GWU orders Wasteserv industrial action

Malta’s Generation Europe will vote in 2019

National

Malta’s Generation Europe will vote in 2019

[WATCH] PN parliamentary group files judicial protests over VGH deal

National

[WATCH] PN parliamentary group files judicial protests over VGH d...

The week ahead | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

The week ahead | Calamatta Cuschieri

Home
News
Court & Police

Massage ends in attempted rape charge

The Somali man broke the masseuse’s leg when she refused to perform sex acts 

matthew_agius
Matthew Agius
29 January 2018, 3:57pm
Print Version
A 22 year-old Somali man has been remanded in custody after allegedly breaking a masseuse’s leg in a Chinese massage parlour in Sliema while attempting to rape her.

Hussein Abudullahi Jama had paid €40 for a massage on January 14 in a massage parlour in Manuel Dimech street. However when the woman refused a request to perform sex acts on the man, he tried to force himself on her.

The Chinese masseuse appeared in court in a wheelchair, accompanied by family members. She told the court how the man had ordered an hour-long massage, but halfway through had sat up and placed the woman down on the massage bed.

The woman said he then locked the door, tore off her trousers and tried to have sex with her. The woman suffered a broken leg in the ensuing struggle.

Bail was denied. Inspector Mark Mercieca prosecuted.

matthew_agius
Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
Man murdered over lost job, jury told

Court & Police

Man murdered over lost job, jury told

Brexit billionaire Christopher Chandler obtains EU passport through Malta IIP

National

Brexit billionaire Christopher Chandler obtains EU...

Iranian woman arrested for taking off headscarf freed

World

Iranian woman arrested for taking off headscarf fr...

Two men wanted by police in connection to Floriana stabbing

Court & Police

Two men wanted by police in connection to Floriana...

Massage ends in attempted rape charge

Court & Police

Massage ends in attempted rape charge

Calamatta Cuschieri funds SICAV p.l.c launch CC Emerging Market Bond Fund

Announcements

Calamatta Cuschieri funds SICAV p.l.c launch CC Em...

Pieta road from Valletta to Msida to be closed tonight

National

Pieta road from Valletta to Msida to be closed ton...

Vitals investor again tries to stop hospitals concession sale to American company

National

Vitals investor again tries to stop hospitals conc...

Fitness app highlights sensitive military positions around the world

World

Fitness app highlights sensitive military position...

Convenience store thief gets two years for multiple thefts

Court & Police

Convenience store thief gets two years for multipl...

The future is golden for Malta’s iGaming industry

Business News

The future is golden for Malta’s iGaming industr...

Updated | Fourth resignation from MUT council

National

Updated | Fourth resignation from MUT council

GWU orders Wasteserv industrial action

National

GWU orders Wasteserv industrial action

Malta’s Generation Europe will vote in 2019

National

Malta’s Generation Europe will vote in 2019

[WATCH] PN parliamentary group files judicial protests over VGH deal

National

[WATCH] PN parliamentary group files judicial prot...

Trending Articles
1

Assistant Commissioner ‘can't exclude’ PEP behind Caruana Galizia murder
2

Refusals from Allianz, Deutsche Bank left Vitals with no choice but to sell
3

Rental prices in Malta today are almost double what they were in 2008
4

Betsson Group to shed workers as it streamlines operation
5

I'm alright, f**k you jack