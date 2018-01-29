|
Court & Police
Two men wanted by police in connection to Floriana stabbing
Court & Police
Convenience store thief gets two years for multiple thefts
Business News
The future is golden for Malta’s iGaming industry
Business Comment
The week ahead | Calamatta Cuschieri
|
Massage ends in attempted rape charge
The Somali man broke the masseuse’s leg when she refused to perform sex acts
Matthew Agius
29 January 2018, 3:57pm
Hussein Abudullahi Jama had paid €40 for a massage on January 14 in a massage parlour in Manuel Dimech street. However when the woman refused a request to perform sex acts on the man, he tried to force himself on her.
The Chinese masseuse appeared in court in a wheelchair, accompanied by family members. She told the court how the man had ordered an hour-long massage, but halfway through had sat up and placed the woman down on the massage bed.
The woman said he then locked the door, tore off her trousers and tried to have sex with her. The woman suffered a broken leg in the ensuing struggle.
Bail was denied. Inspector Mark Mercieca prosecuted.
Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
Court & Police
Man murdered over lost job, jury told
Court & Police
Two men wanted by police in connection to Floriana...
Announcements
Calamatta Cuschieri funds SICAV p.l.c launch CC Em...
Court & Police
Convenience store thief gets two years for multipl...
Business News
The future is golden for Malta’s iGaming industr...
|
Trending Articles
1
Assistant Commissioner ‘can't exclude’ PEP behind Caruana Galizia murder
2
Refusals from Allianz, Deutsche Bank left Vitals with no choice but to sell
3
Rental prices in Malta today are almost double what they were in 2008
4
Betsson Group to shed workers as it streamlines operation
5
I'm alright, f**k you jack
- Blogs
- Editorial
- Letters
- Cartoons