Massage ends in attempted rape charge

The Somali man broke the masseuse’s leg when she refused to perform sex acts

A 22 year-old Somali man has been remanded in custody after allegedly breaking a masseuse’s leg in a Chinese massage parlour in Sliema while attempting to rape her.Hussein Abudullahi Jama had paid €40 for a massage on January 14 in a massage parlour in Manuel Dimech street. However when the woman refused a request to perform sex acts on the man, he tried to force himself on her.The Chinese masseuse appeared in court in a wheelchair, accompanied by family members. She told the court how the man had ordered an hour-long massage, but halfway through had sat up and placed the woman down on the massage bed.The woman said he then locked the door, tore off her trousers and tried to have sex with her. The woman suffered a broken leg in the ensuing struggle.Bail was denied. Inspector Mark Mercieca prosecuted.