Birkirkara man handed €5,000 fine for threatening police
Accused had uttered verbal threats at two inspectors as he left courtroom, following a sitting in a separate case
Matthew Agius
31 January 2018, 3:30pm
Stefano Muscat, 33, was accused of uttering verbal threats at police inspectors Joseph Busuttil and John Spiteri as he was leaving the courtroom following a sitting in another case.
Presiding over a district sitting, magistrate Joe Mifsud found the man guilty of insulting or threatening the two police officers while they were carrying out their duties.
The court said it would not permit such behaviour. It is in the public interest that it protects them and allows them to carry out their work without fear or threats, said the magistrate.
Muscat was fined €5,000. A protection order was also imposed in favour of the two inspectors.
Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths.
