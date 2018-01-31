Man strips naked inside Maltese courtroom, gets two months' jail

Two months' jail for 35-year-old Libyan national who “exposed himself by stripping naked whilst arraigned in court”

A Libyan man has been jailed for disrobing in a courtroom.Samir Almiri, 35, a Santa Lucija resident, was summoned to appear before magistrate Joe Mifsud this morning.He was accused of “exposing himself by stripping naked whilst arraigned in court,” during a sitting before magistrate Audrey Demicoli on 7 November last year. Seven police officers testified to the man’s actions on the day.Almiri was found guilty and was sentenced to two months in prison for the act.Inspector Priscilla Caruana Lee prosecuted.