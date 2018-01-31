|
Court & Police
Birkirkara man handed €5,000 fine for threatening police
Court & Police
Man acquitted of inciting racial hatred against Sara Ezabe
Business Comment
Bitcoin’s price falls 12% according to CoinDesk and Samsung’s...
|
Man strips naked inside Maltese courtroom, gets two months' jail
Two months' jail for 35-year-old Libyan national who “exposed himself by stripping naked whilst arraigned in court”
Matthew Agius
31 January 2018, 4:30pm
Samir Almiri, 35, a Santa Lucija resident, was summoned to appear before magistrate Joe Mifsud this morning.
He was accused of “exposing himself by stripping naked whilst arraigned in court,” during a sitting before magistrate Audrey Demicoli on 7 November last year. Seven police officers testified to the man’s actions on the day.
Almiri was found guilty and was sentenced to two months in prison for the act.
Inspector Priscilla Caruana Lee prosecuted.
Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
Court & Police
Man strips naked inside Maltese courtroom, gets tw...
Court & Police
Teachers' strike at MCAST would have impacted stud...
Court & Police
Birkirkara man handed €5,000 fine for threatenin...
Court & Police
Man acquitted of inciting racial hatred against Sa...
Business Comment
Bitcoin’s price falls 12% according to CoinDesk ...
|
Trending Articles
1
Pilatus wanted jury trial in the US against Caruana Galizia for millions in damages
2
Man acquitted of inciting racial hatred against Sara Ezabe
3
Updated | Allied Newspapers to sell iconic Strickland House in Valletta
4
Malta score in Democracy Index gets lowest ranking ever in a decade
5
Malta enters top rank in global tax secrecy league
- Blogs
- Editorial
- Letters
- Cartoons