We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Frontex to launch new Central Mediterranean operation

World

Frontex to launch new Central Mediterranean operation

Over €10 million in direct orders spent by agencies under Prime Minister’s office

National

Over €10 million in direct orders spent by agencies under Prime...

Two new bomb disposal robots added as part of AFM security upgrade

National

Two new bomb disposal robots added as part of AFM security upgrad...

Man strips naked inside Maltese courtroom, gets two months' jail

Court & Police

Man strips naked inside Maltese courtroom, gets two months' jail

Teachers' strike at MCAST would have impacted students most, college principal says

Court & Police

Teachers' strike at MCAST would have impacted students most, coll...

Birkirkara man handed €5,000 fine for threatening police

Court & Police

Birkirkara man handed €5,000 fine for threatening police

Unlicensed parker jailed for ignoring court order

Court & Police

Unlicensed parker jailed for ignoring court order

372,000 vehicles in Malta as of end 2017, 36 new cars a day

National

372,000 vehicles in Malta as of end 2017, 36 new cars a day

Bishops urge Europe to embrace migrants knocking at its doors

National

Bishops urge Europe to embrace migrants knocking at its doors

Man acquitted of inciting racial hatred against Sara Ezabe

Court & Police

Man acquitted of inciting racial hatred against Sara Ezabe

Malta score in Democracy Index gets lowest ranking ever in a decade

National

Malta score in Democracy Index gets lowest ranking ever in a deca...

Trump promises ’new American moment’ in State of the Union address

World

Trump promises ’new American moment’ in State of the Union ad...

Bitcoin’s price falls 12% according to CoinDesk and Samsung’s share raised after declaring stock split | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Bitcoin’s price falls 12% according to CoinDesk and Samsung’s...

Transport Malta to ensure all billboards abide by rules, in three-step process

National

Transport Malta to ensure all billboards abide by rules, in three...

[WATCH] What Junior College and MCAST students think about voting at 16

National

[WATCH] What Junior College and MCAST students think about voting...

Pilatus wanted jury trial in the US against Caruana Galizia for millions in damages

National

Pilatus wanted jury trial in the US against Caruana Galizia for m...

Home
News
Court & Police

Teachers' strike at MCAST would have impacted students most, college principal says

Strike action by the Malta Union of Teachers at MCAST will hit students when they are preparing for exams, college principal Stephen Cachia tells court • MCAST had filed the court injunction after collective agreement talks hit a brick wall

matthew_agius
Matthew Agius
31 January 2018, 4:00pm
Print Version
The MUT called off strike action at MCAST after the college took the matter to court
The MUT called off strike action at MCAST after the college took the matter to court
Stephen Cachia, the principal at MCAST, has defended the college's decision to seek a court injunction against the Malta Union of Teachers, insisting that students would have had to suffer the brunt of strike action.

Cachia was testifying before Judge Joseph R. Micallef in a sitting on Wednesday. MCAST is asking the court to stop the MUT from taking industrial action over a dispute on the new collective agreement.

Cachia explained that the actions were expected to take place at a time when the students would be preparing for exams and could also affect the payment of their stipends.

MUT was last week forced to abandon two two-hour strikes on Thursday and Friday. The union described the college's actions as a "grey day" for trade unionism.

The MCAST principal explained that last year, 42 meetings had been held between the parties over the collective agreement. Since July these had been making progress but Cachia said that at one point the MUT insisted on stopping the talks on the first part of the collective agreement and instead focus on the financial aspects. MCAST had passed on six proposals to the union, he said.

 

MUT president Marco Bonnici gave details on how the union had been conducting intense negotiations with MCAST in the hope of reaching an agreement. The union had presented a proposal in September which included salaries and allowances, asking the college for a reaction. No reaction was forthcoming, however and the industrial dispute was filed in November.

“We showed goodwill once, twice, three times. First we withdrew the one day strike, then we suspended the directives. After Christmas we continued with discussions. At one point there was agreement on suspending the directives for a week. In that week there was no change and we gave them two weeks. We didn’t reach an agreement again,” Bonnici told the court.

He challenged the assertion that MCAST gave six proposals, saying the union only had three in hand. “I think enough is enough for the union, which has been working on this since November.” 

Judge Micallef will deliver a decree on the matter from chambers.

Lawyer Mark Portelli is appearing for MCAST, whilst the MUT is being assisted by lawyer Michael Tanti Dougall.

matthew_agius
Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
Frontex to launch new Central Mediterranean operation

World

Frontex to launch new Central Mediterranean operat...

Over €10 million in direct orders spent by agencies under Prime Minister’s office

National

Over €10 million in direct orders spent by agenc...

Two new bomb disposal robots added as part of AFM security upgrade

National

Two new bomb disposal robots added as part of AFM ...

Man strips naked inside Maltese courtroom, gets two months' jail

Court & Police

Man strips naked inside Maltese courtroom, gets tw...

Teachers' strike at MCAST would have impacted students most, college principal says

Court & Police

Teachers' strike at MCAST would have impacted stud...

Birkirkara man handed €5,000 fine for threatening police

Court & Police

Birkirkara man handed €5,000 fine for threatenin...

Unlicensed parker jailed for ignoring court order

Court & Police

Unlicensed parker jailed for ignoring court order

372,000 vehicles in Malta as of end 2017, 36 new cars a day

National

372,000 vehicles in Malta as of end 2017, 36 new c...

Bishops urge Europe to embrace migrants knocking at its doors

National

Bishops urge Europe to embrace migrants knocking a...

Man acquitted of inciting racial hatred against Sara Ezabe

Court & Police

Man acquitted of inciting racial hatred against Sa...

Malta score in Democracy Index gets lowest ranking ever in a decade

National

Malta score in Democracy Index gets lowest ranking...

Trump promises ’new American moment’ in State of the Union address

World

Trump promises ’new American moment’ in State ...

Bitcoin’s price falls 12% according to CoinDesk and Samsung’s share raised after declaring stock split | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Bitcoin’s price falls 12% according to CoinDesk ...

Transport Malta to ensure all billboards abide by rules, in three-step process

National

Transport Malta to ensure all billboards abide by ...

[WATCH] What Junior College and MCAST students think about voting at 16

National

[WATCH] What Junior College and MCAST students thi...

Trending Articles
1

Pilatus wanted jury trial in the US against Caruana Galizia for millions in damages
2

Man acquitted of inciting racial hatred against Sara Ezabe
3

Updated | Allied Newspapers to sell iconic Strickland House in Valletta
4

Malta score in Democracy Index gets lowest ranking ever in a decade
5

Malta enters top rank in global tax secrecy league