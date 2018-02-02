Motorcyclist in serious condition after St Julians traffic collision

The 40-year-old motorcyclist collided with a Suzuki Samurai

2 February 2018, 4:45pm

A motorcyclist is in serious condition after a traffic accident on Friday afternoon.  

Police were called to Triq Sant’ Andrija, St. Julians at 1:15pm when the Honda CBR motorcycle and Suzuki Samurai collided just past the Luxol grounds.

The 40-year-old motorcyclist from St Paul’s Bay was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment where he is suffering from grievous injuries.

The 20-year-old driving the car did not suffer from any injuries. 

The road was briefly closed to traffic until emergency services responded. The road has since been cleared.

More in Court & Police
Motorcyclist in serious condition after St Julians traffic collision
Court & Police

Motorcyclist in serious condition after St Julians traffic collision
Nothing ties Fodie Keita to 2010 migrant murder, defence insists as jury reaches end
Court & Police

Nothing ties Fodie Keita to 2010 migrant murder, defence insists as jury reaches end
Matthew Agius
Unruly man apologises for Paceville offences
Court & Police

Unruly man apologises for Paceville offences
Matthew Agius
Bail breaching moped thief 'not aware' he was on bail
Court & Police

Bail breaching moped thief 'not aware' he was on bail
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe