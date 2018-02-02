Motorcyclist in serious condition after St Julians traffic collision

A motorcyclist is in serious condition after a traffic accident on Friday afternoon.

Police were called to Triq Sant’ Andrija, St. Julians at 1:15pm when the Honda CBR motorcycle and Suzuki Samurai collided just past the Luxol grounds.

The 40-year-old motorcyclist from St Paul’s Bay was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment where he is suffering from grievous injuries.

The 20-year-old driving the car did not suffer from any injuries.

The road was briefly closed to traffic until emergency services responded. The road has since been cleared.