Motorcyclist in serious condition after St Julians traffic collision
The 40-year-old motorcyclist collided with a Suzuki Samurai
A motorcyclist is in serious condition after a traffic accident on Friday afternoon.
Police were called to Triq Sant’ Andrija, St. Julians at 1:15pm when the Honda CBR motorcycle and Suzuki Samurai collided just past the Luxol grounds.
The 40-year-old motorcyclist from St Paul’s Bay was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment where he is suffering from grievous injuries.
The 20-year-old driving the car did not suffer from any injuries.
The road was briefly closed to traffic until emergency services responded. The road has since been cleared.
