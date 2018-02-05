Serial Church thief admits burglary day after bail

A man with a long history of stealing items from churches, will be sentenced on Thursday after being charged with robbing an elderly woman’s house the day after being released on bail for theft.

42 year-old Joseph Attard of Ghaxaq was accused of breaking into the pensioner’s home late at night, committing theft aggravated by means, place and time. He was also accused of voluntarily causing damage to the woman’s property, his bail conditions and relapsing.

Attard had been arrested in October for stealing two silver rosary beads adorning the St Catherine’s statue at the Żejtun parish church.

He is also accused of stealing cash, hi-fi equipment and cigarettes from a Nationalist Party club in that same town back in 2003.

A court had granted him bail last Friday.

Inspector Mark Mercieca explained to magistrate Aaron Bugeja how on Saturday, the police had been informed of burglary in progress in Sliema. Officers who arrived at the scene noticed that some of the windows had been forced open.

While the officers were still assessing the situation, the front door opened and the accused, carrying a bag full of jewellery and money exited the building, straight into the hands of the police. Officers reported that the house had been ransacked, its elderly occupant not home at the time.

In January, Attard had been accused of stealing precious items from 15 churches and has many other similar thefts on his 33-page criminal record.

The court, after explaining the man his rights asked Attard, who appeared in court with his left hand in plaster, what he was pleading.

He pleaded guilty to the charges.

The court solemnly explained that it was obliged to warn the accused, after pleading guilty, that he had the opportunity to revoke his admission, as afterwards the court would proceed to sentencing.

But Attard repeated his guilty plea. “I need help to start a drug rehabilitation programme as soon as possible,” he said.

The court said it had no alternative but to find Attard guilty. He will be sentenced on Thursday.

Lawyer Josette Sultana was legal aid.