Tourists miss flight home after hotel bag thief takes their passports

An unemployed man with a “voluminous and colourful” criminal record has been remanded in custody after being charged with stealing luggage from tourists.

Inspector Priscilla Caruana Lee arraigned Fabian Sciriha, 32, of Marsa before magistrate Aaron Bugeja this morning, accusing him of two counts of aggravated theft, handling stolen goods and relapsing.

Among his victims was a British couple, who missed their flight home after a bag stolen from them contained their passports, which they then had to reapply for.

The crime was captured on CCTV at the hotel, the court was told.

Sciriha was arrested after he had an argument with someone in Floriana who had then told the police that Sciriha was carrying a bag of stolen items, amongst them passports.

The accused denied the charges. Lawyer Josette Sultana, legal aid, requested bail.

Inspector Caruana Lee objected to the man’s release, arguing that witnesses were yet to testify and on account of the man’s “voluminous and colourful” criminal record. There was a risk of interference with the evidence, she said.

The defence argued that the alleged victims were foreigners with no ties to Malta.

The court, in the circumstances, held that if the man was released from arrest at this stage, it did not see that he could guarantee his obedience to the bail conditions. Bail was denied.

Later on, in the afternoon, the British couple took the witness stand and testified to having left three items of luggage with bellboys, only to be given two when they returned.

Hotel staff was then alerted and looked at CCTV and confirmed that the man’s backpack, containing the couple’s passports and his travel wallet had been stolen.

Some of the couple’s less-expensive items had been retrieved, but most were still missing. The couple had also missed their flight and incurred expenses in getting emergency travel documents issued to them, they said.

After the witnesses testified, the defence once again verbally asked the court for bail, but was told that an application had to be filed, as at this stage the arraignment was over.