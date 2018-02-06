Motorcyclist and his passenger injured in Gwardamanga accident

A 52-year-old motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a traffic collision in Gwardamanġa on Tuesday morning.

Police were called to Triq San Luqa when the motorcyclist, a Balzan resident driving a Reiju Marathon 125 with a passenger on board, collided with a Volkswagen Jetta driven by a 48-year-old man from Żurrieq.

The accident was reported at around 11am, police said.

The passenger, A 43-year-old man from Sliema was also injured in the crash, although no information about his condition was available at the time of writing.

The motorcyclist and the passenger were taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

A police investigation is ongoing.