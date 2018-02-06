Motorcyclist and his passenger injured in Gwardamanga accident

The motorcyclist, who was seriously hurt, and his passenger were taken to Mater Dei Hospital

6 February 2018, 3:58pm

A 52-year-old motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a traffic collision in Gwardamanġa on Tuesday morning. 

Police were called to Triq San Luqa when the motorcyclist, a Balzan resident driving a Reiju Marathon 125 with a passenger on board, collided with a Volkswagen Jetta driven by a 48-year-old man from Żurrieq.

The accident was reported at around 11am, police said. 

The passenger, A 43-year-old man from Sliema was also injured in the crash, although no information about his condition was available at the time of writing.

The motorcyclist and the passenger were taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

A police investigation is ongoing.

More in Court & Police
10-year-old boy injured in four-car crash
Court & Police

10-year-old boy injured in four-car crash
Staff Reporter
Escapee's eight-month sentence slashed to fine on appeal
Court & Police

Escapee's eight-month sentence slashed to fine on appeal
Matthew Agius
Drug addict thrown lifeline after theft conviction
Court & Police

Drug addict thrown lifeline after theft conviction
Matthew Agius
Motorcyclist and his passenger injured in Gwardamanga accident
Court & Police

Motorcyclist and his passenger injured in Gwardamanga accident
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe