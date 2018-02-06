Drug addict thrown lifeline after theft conviction

A court has thrown a lifeline to a drug addict who admitted to aggravated theft of a vehicle and its contents, ordering him to undergo treatment instead of simply jailing him.

39-year-old Jonathan Attard was accused of stealing a Suzuki van belonging to a man from San Gwann, a crime that was aggravated by means, value, time and nature of the thing stolen.

He was also accused of stealing a number of power tools and damaging the van.

Attard had pleaded guilty, insisting on his plea after being solemnly warned by the court, presided by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, of the possible consequences.

In view of his admission, the court said it could not but find him guilty. In its considerations on punishment, the court took into account the nature of the crimes, the man’s very early admission and the accused’s stated intention to compensate the injured party upon his release from prison.

Magistrate Frendo Dimech said the man’s criminal record, which was already stained by previous convictions, had to be taken into account, together with the circumstances of the case. The court said it felt that rather than jail time, the accused should be given an opportunity and the necessary assistance to overcome his drug habit. This would have to be under strict supervision and in tandem with a treatment order, said the magistrate, saying it was not too late for Attard to reform himself.

The court sentenced Attard to 22 months imprisonment, suspended for 3 years, also placing him under both a 3-year supervision and a 3 -year treatment order. Attard was also ordered to pay the owner of the van €1,110 within two years.