10-year-old boy injured in four-car crash

A 10-year-old boy who was a passenger in a car driven by a 35-year-old woman was hospitalised with grievous injuries following a car crash.

The police said in a statement that the boy was riding in a Toyota Fun Cargo that was involved in a traffic accident with three other cars.

The other vehicles were a Kia Sportage, driven by a 33-year-old man from Gharghur, a Fiat Punto driven by a 23-year-old man from San Gwann and an Isuzu van driven by a 44-year-old man from Gharghur.

The accident happened at around 4pm. The police said the boy was hospitalised and was later certified to be suffering from grievous injuries.

The police are investigating.