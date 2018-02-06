10-year-old boy injured in four-car crash

A boy has suffered grievous injuries following a four-car accident at Tal-Balal Road in Naxxar

mltodayadmin
6 February 2018, 6:51pm
by Staff Reporter
Police said the boy was a passenger in one of the cars
Police said the boy was a passenger in one of the cars

A 10-year-old boy who was a passenger in a car driven by a 35-year-old woman was hospitalised with grievous injuries following a car crash.

The police said in a statement that the boy was riding in a Toyota Fun Cargo that was involved in a traffic accident with three other cars.

The other vehicles were a Kia Sportage, driven by a 33-year-old man from Gharghur, a Fiat Punto driven by a 23-year-old man from San Gwann and an Isuzu van driven by a 44-year-old man from Gharghur.

The accident happened at around 4pm. The police said the boy was hospitalised and was later certified to be suffering from grievous injuries.

The police are investigating.

More in Court & Police
10-year-old boy injured in four-car crash
Court & Police

10-year-old boy injured in four-car crash
Staff Reporter
Escapee's eight-month sentence slashed to fine on appeal
Court & Police

Escapee's eight-month sentence slashed to fine on appeal
Matthew Agius
Drug addict thrown lifeline after theft conviction
Court & Police

Drug addict thrown lifeline after theft conviction
Matthew Agius
Motorcyclist and his passenger injured in Gwardamanga accident
Court & Police

Motorcyclist and his passenger injured in Gwardamanga accident
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe