Fisherman fined €23,000 for pretending Egyptian workers were his crew

The court did not order the confiscation of the fishing vessel in order not to deprive the accused of earning an honest living

matthew_agius
7 February 2018, 2:26pm
by Matthew Agius
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

A man who misled the authorities by telling them that construction workers he had brought to Malta from Egypt were fishermen has been slapped with a fine of over €23,000 for offences relating to human trafficking.

Magistrate Grazio Mercieca had heard Principal Immigration Officer, Frankie Sammut accuse Christian Debattista, 24, of Zejtun, of falsely declaring to the authorities that the three Egyptian workers were fishermen, residing on the vessel Sarah.

The court had been told that Debattista would recruit crew members in Egypt, with the promise of a work visa. The police had carried out a covert surveillance operation, watching the ship for a month and noted that the Egyptian individuals were not sleeping on the vessel, but were living in an apartment in Birzebbugia.

The Egyptians also testified, telling the court that they were illegally employed as tile layers, not fishermen.

Despite initially denying the charges, during the course of proceedings, Debattista changed his plea to one of guilt.

The court, in view of this, found him guilty as charged and fined him €23,293.73, to be paid within two years from today.

But it did not order the confiscation of the fishing vessel, noting that it would be depriving the accused of the opportunity to make an honest living and saying that this satisfied the requirement for special and extraordinary reasons for it not to do so.

The court ordered the vessel be released to the accused.

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
More in Court & Police
Jail, fine and life hunting ban for eagle killer
Court & Police

Jail, fine and life hunting ban for eagle killer
Matthew Agius
Bahamas Ponzi scheme: psychiatrist to assess Dalli sisters’ co-accused after stroke
Court & Police

Bahamas Ponzi scheme: psychiatrist to assess Dalli sisters’ co-accused after stroke
Matthew Agius
Fisherman fined €23,000 for pretending Egyptian workers were his crew
Court & Police

Fisherman fined €23,000 for pretending Egyptian workers were his crew
Matthew Agius
Updated | Prisons director asked to investigate leaks about three men accused of Daphne’s murder
Court & Police

Updated | Prisons director asked to investigate leaks about three men accused of Daphne’s murder
Paul Cocks
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe