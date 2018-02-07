Jail, fine and life hunting ban for eagle killer

Court comes down hard on poacher Justin Chetcuti after he killed a booted eagle, a protected bird, in the Tal-Virtu area in Rabat in 2016

matthew_agius
7 February 2018, 5:34pm
by Matthew Agius
A shot booted eagle
Justin Chetcuti, who was accused of killing a booted eagle – a protected species – in 2016, has been jailed, fined and banned from hunting for life.

Five police officers and three BirdLife Malta volunteers had testified to hearing shots fired in the tal-Virtu area on 2 November that year.

The BirdLife Malta volunteers had filmed the booted eagle tumbling from the sky, before it came to rest in a turnip field. They had also showed police the footage they had captured, showing a man wearing only shorts and carrying a shotgun. One volunteer testified to seeing the bird come down around 300m from where she had been standing. A birdcaller was found in a van belonging to the accused.

This afternoon, Magistrate Antonio Vella found the man guilty of, sentencing him to one year in prison, as well as fining him €5,000.  His hunting licence was also revoked, for life.

Chetcuti is understood to be filing an appeal.

Inspector Pierguido Saliba prosecuted. Lawyers Matthew Bondin and Maroushka Debono were defence counsel.

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
