Woman charged with running massage parlour brothel

A court will be awaiting a presentencing report to be drawn up before deciding on the punishment it will hand to a woman who admitted to prostitution-related charges.

Before magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech this morning, Inspector John Spiteri arraigned Pawlina Cutajar, 24, from Gzira on charges of knowingly living off the earnings of prostitution and permitting her property, a massage parlour, to be used for the purposes of prostitution.

Inspector Spiteri exhibited cash recovered from the premises. He did not object to the defence’s request that the woman be released on bail.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi, appearing for Cutajar, told the court that the accused would be admitting the charges.

The defence asked for a presentencing report and bail.

The prosecution agreed with this submission, saying that the woman’s past was “not an easy one” and that it would be wise to see what her current situation was. It did not object to bail

The woman was released on bail against a deposit of €500. She was also ordered to sign a bail book twice a week.