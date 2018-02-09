Man extradited to Malta to face trial for heroin trafficking

The Nigerian man had fled Malta to escape his trial for heroin trafficking

matthew_agius
9 February 2018, 3:00pm
by Matthew Agius

A Nigerian man who had fled Malta to escape his trial for heroin trafficking, has been extradited to Malta after being arrested in Italy.

Kenneth Duru, 41, had been due to face trial together with fellow countryman Theophilus Nwadike on an indictment for conspiracy to traffic heroin in 2010 but the two men had escaped from Malta as their jury was about to begin.

Duru was arrested in Italy last December on the strength of a European Arrest Warrant. When he was brought this morning before magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, Duru’s arrest was declared valid by the court, allowing proceedings against him to continue.

Sources close to the investigation say that Theophilius Nwadike has also been traced in Italy and will also be brought to Malta in due course.

Assistant Commissioner Dennis Theuma prosecuted. Lawyer Simon Micallef Stafrace was legal aid.

