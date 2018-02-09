Man threw away bag of cannabis as police approached, court told

The Somalian man was charged with possession of cannabis in circumstances which denoted it was not for personal use

matthew_agius
9 February 2018, 3:30pm
by Matthew Agius

A man has been remanded in custody after being charged with possession of cannabis in circumstances which denoted it was not for his personal use.

Abdulahi Hassan Ali, 24 from Somalia, was arraigned before magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech this afternoon, charged with aggravated possession of cannabis resin.

Inspector Jeffrey Scicluna told the court that Ali was arrested yesterday evening at Marsa after RIU officers spotted him throwing away a small bag, later found to contain cannabis, as they approached him.

Lawyer Simon Micallef Stafrace entered a not guilty plea. Bail was not requested.

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths.
