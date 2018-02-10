Updated | Motorist killed, passenger injured after tree collapses on car in Mriehel

Still unclear whether Nissan vehicle was crushed by falling tree as it drove past • one passenger taken to hospital

10 February 2018, 7:52am
Photo: Maltese Roads Traffic Updates/Facebook
Photo: Maltese Roads Traffic Updates/Facebook

A 38-year-old Romanian national from Mosta was killed today after a tree collapsed on the Nissan van he was driving, violently crushing it.

The car’s passenger, a 32-year-old Romanian, also from Mosta, was hurt in the accident which took place in Triq Notabile, Mriehel. The police later said her injuries were serious.

District police and police from the Rapid Intervention Unit, who were informed of the incident at 6:30am, went on site and called a medical team from Mater Dei Hospital as well as Civil Protection Department officers to assist the victims.

The man was certified dead on the scene, and the woman was immediately taken to hospital for care.

Duty magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech was informed of the case, ordered an inquiry and appointed various experts to assist her.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The fatal accident comes as Malta is hit by strong winds and heavy rain, causing precarious conditions along several of the island's roads.

