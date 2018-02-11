Man grievously injured during argument in St Paul’s Bay

47-year-old Mosta resident was seriously injured with a sharp weapon early this morning

11 February 2018, 11:21am

A 47-year-old resident of Mosta was certified as suffering from serious injuries following an argument with a 44-year-old resident of Gharghur.

The man was taken to Mater Dei hospital where his wounds, which were inflicted by a sharp weapon, were tended to.

The incident took place at 3:30 this morning in Triq L-Imrejkba, St Paul’s Bay.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Matthew Agius
