Man grievously injured during argument in St Paul’s Bay

A 47-year-old resident of Mosta was certified as suffering from serious injuries following an argument with a 44-year-old resident of Gharghur.

The man was taken to Mater Dei hospital where his wounds, which were inflicted by a sharp weapon, were tended to.

The incident took place at 3:30 this morning in Triq L-Imrejkba, St Paul’s Bay.

Police investigations are ongoing.