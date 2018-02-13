Care worker accused of sexually abusing elderly woman in his care

A care worker has been remanded in custody by a court after he was caught on camera inappropriately touching an elderly woman had been taking care of.

Reagan Ugat Tion, 43, from the Philippines was accused of violent indecent assault at the woman's Zebbug home. The police were called after CCTV at the woman’s residence showed the man groping his 77-year-old charge.

He had been employed by the woman through an agency and had known the victim for less than an hour when the offence took place, the court was told. The elderly woman is now in her relatives’ care.

Inspector Kylie Borg exhibited a pen drive containing the footage in court, and both defence lawyer Fransina Abela and magistrate Consuelo Scerri Herrera were shown the video in court.

The accused then declared that he had seen the video whilst in police custody and declined to see it a second time.

The Magistrate could be seen shaking her head at one point, her words drowned out by the booming techno music from the carnival parade just outside.

The court asked the accused if he understood the nature of the charges and whether he was going to plead guilty.

The accused pleaded not guilty.

The court denied bail and assigned the case to a Zebbug district hearing.