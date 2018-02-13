Malta police find 150kg of cannabis in merchant ship drug haul

The police managed a substantial drug haul last night, when they caught a merchant ship, which was travelling through Malta, with 150kg of cannabis ready to be sold.

The Vice Squad, with the assistance of the Customs Department, found a large quantity of the drug wrapped in numerous packages covered in brown plastic tape.

The route of the ship, which is registered in Panama, would see it visiting several countries around the world.

The drugs did not seem to be destined for the local market, police investigations indicate.

Duty magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace, who was informed of the case, appointed a number of experts to help in the inquiry which has been started.