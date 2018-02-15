Man owns up to Qormi shooting

A man from Qormi has admitted to shooting and slightly injuring a 56-year-old man, following an argument.

52-year-old Michael Mifsud was arraigned before magistrate Audrey Demicoli this morning in connection with the incident which occurred in Pjazza San Franġisk in Qormi on 13 February.

Doctors reported the incident to the police after the victim sought treatment for gunshot wounds to his leg.

Two spent cartridges were later recovered from the scene.

Inspector Kylie Borg charged the man with causing slight injuries using arms proper, unlicensed possession of a firearm, failing to advise the Commissioner of Police that he had acquired a firearm and firing it less than 200m from an inhabited area.

Although the man had denied responsibility when initially spoken to by the police, he pleaded guilty in court today. The firearm was not recovered, although a knuckleduster was found in his possession by the police and confiscated.

Magistrate Demicoli handed the man a sentence of 18 months imprisonment, 3 years suspension, together with a fine of €800. A two-year protection order was also issued in favour of the victim.

Lawyer Joe Giglio was defence counsel.