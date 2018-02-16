Disabled students to have hydrotherapy again after industrial action lifted

Directives for learning support educators not to enter hydrotherapy pools at a centre for disabled students have been withdrawn after the educational authorities accepted demands made by the Malta Union of Teachers.

The saga had complicated itself when the Commission for Persons with a Disability (KNPD) had filed a warrant of prohibitory injunction against the MUT, the Education Ministry and the Attorney General after the union's directives.

The MUT was concerned about the cleanliness of the water in the hydrotherapy pools at the Helen Keller Centre in Qrendi. LSEs have to immerse themselves in these pools to assist children making use of them.

The MUT said the water was not being tested according to legal standards and was a health concern to both LSE and students.

"Most students suffer from other complications such as incontinence, and hence the water is contaminated practically following the immersion of the first student," MUT president Marco Bonnici told a press conference on the issue recently.

"One can therefore imagine the level of contamination of water after the second, third and fourth student immersion. If your son is the third or fourth person earmarked to use this service, would you let him? I certainly wouldn't," Bonnici had said.

The issue had been a concern since 2013 and the authorities tried to address the issue, but had not implemented daily tests on the water at the facility.

However, on Thursday, Maria McNamara, on behalf of the Education Ministry declared that the government had accepted a number of demands, amongst them that the water is tested before and after students are hoisted into the pool and that four LSEs assist the students entry and activity in the pool.

Upon being told this, the MUT declared that it would be revoking its directives to staff with immediate effect. The KNPD, in turn, withdrew its request for an injunction against the union, clearing the way for the therapy to continue.

Lawyer Michael Tanti Dougall assisted the MUT, lawyers Miguel Degabriele and Charmaine Cristiano were legal council to the Ministry, while lawyer Alexia Farrugia Zrinzo appeared on behalf of the KNPD.

Judge Joseph Zammit McKeon presided.