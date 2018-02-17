Three injured after car overturns in Paola

A car overturned last night in Paola after the driver lost control and careened into a parked car, leaving him and two passengers injured.

The accident happened at around 9pm, in Paola Hill, when the 20-year-old driver appeared to lose control of the Peugeot 106 he was driving. The small car overturned after hitiing a parked car.

A 15-year-old girl and a 39-year-old woman were riding in the car when the accident happened.

All three were taken by ambulance to Mater Dei Hospital, where they were treated for their injuries.

The police said the man, who lives in Bormla, had suffered grievous injuries while the two females, both from Iklin, were slightly injured.

Police investigations are continuing.