Three injured after car overturns in Paola

A man, a woman and a teenage girl were injured Friday night when the car they were in overturned after hitting a parked car in Paola

paul_cocks
17 February 2018, 9:42am
by Paul Cocks

A car overturned last night in Paola after the driver lost control and careened into a parked car, leaving him and two passengers injured.

The accident happened at around 9pm, in Paola Hill, when the 20-year-old driver appeared to lose control of the Peugeot 106 he was driving. The small car overturned after hitiing a parked car.

A 15-year-old girl and a 39-year-old woman were riding in the car when the accident happened.

All three were taken by ambulance to Mater Dei Hospital, where they were treated for their injuries.

The police said the man, who lives in Bormla, had suffered grievous injuries while the two females, both from Iklin, were slightly injured.

Police investigations are continuing.

Paul Cocks joined MaltaToday after having spent years working in newspapers with The Times...
More in Court & Police
Three injured after car overturns in Paola
Court & Police

Three injured after car overturns in Paola
Paul Cocks
Norwegian man denies drug, knife charges
Court & Police

Norwegian man denies drug, knife charges
Matthew Agius
Disabled students to have hydrotherapy again after industrial action lifted
Court & Police

Disabled students to have hydrotherapy again after industrial action lifted
Matthew Agius
Fugitive drug dealing suspect extradited to Malta to face justice
Court & Police

Fugitive drug dealing suspect extradited to Malta to face justice
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe