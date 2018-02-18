Updated | Apartment fire leaves one dead of smoke inhalation

A 35-year-old man lost his life early on Sunday morning after inhaling smoke from a fire that broke out in a nearby apartment. A further six individuals, including a two-year-old baby were grievously injured in the incident.

According to the police, the fire broke out at roughly 5:30am in Triq l-Ahmar in Marsaksala. Upon arriving at the scene, police officers noticed a number of people on the top floor, who could not make their way down due to smoke from the fire.

The police said that two officers entered the building and could hear the victim, identified as Gordon Spiteri, saying he could not get out.

After multiple attempts to get to Spiteri, both officers were forced by the thick smoke to leave the building.

Once the fire had been controlled by the Civil Protection Department, Spiteri was found in the one of the common areas of the apartment block and was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified dead.

According to CPD officials, the fire is believed to have started in one of the bedrooms of an apartment, where two women lived. Spiteri was living alone in the apartment above.

He is believed to have gone down to help put out the fire but to no avail. A number of pans were found in the bedroom, which could indicate that the people were trying to put out the fire using water.

The police, as well as a number of ambulance crews were also on site.

Health Minister Chris Fearne tweeted that a helpline was set up on 25450000 at Mater Dei hospital.

In a statement later in the day, the police thanked officers involved in the rescue operation, in particular PS 692 O.Pace u PC1038 A.Zammit, who entered the building to help the victims.

Police investigations and a magisterial inquiry are underway.