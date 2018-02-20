Pipe-wielding aggressor leaves man seriously injured

Four individuals were detained by the police last night, over their involvement in a fight in Hal Tarxien.

In a statement issued on Tuesday morning, the police said they had been informed by health services, that a fight had taken place earlier in the day, in Triq Kellinu Cachia,.

From investigations, it transpired that a fight broke out at 3:45pm, involving a 36-year-old man residing in Hal Tarxien, a 42-year-old man from Hal Qormi, and a 68-year-old man from Hal Tarxien, who were all involved in an argument with other individuals.

The police said that a plastic pipe was used in the fight.

According to the statement, the three men were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. The 36-year-old man was certified as having suffered serious injuries, while the 42-year-old man sustained light injuries. The 68-year-old man was not injured in the argument.

The police said that four persons, who were allegedly involved in the fight had been held for questioning by the police.

A magisterial inquiry has been launched, and police investigations are ongoing.