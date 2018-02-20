Pipe-wielding aggressor leaves man seriously injured

The police said that four individuals were held over a fight that broke out yesterday afternoon in Hal Tarxien

20 February 2018, 8:57am
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

Four individuals were detained by the police last night, over their involvement in a fight in Hal Tarxien.

In a statement issued on Tuesday morning, the police said they had been informed by health services, that a fight had taken place earlier in the day, in Triq Kellinu Cachia,.

From investigations, it transpired that a fight broke out at 3:45pm, involving a 36-year-old man residing in Hal Tarxien, a 42-year-old man from Hal Qormi, and a 68-year-old man from Hal Tarxien, who were all involved in an argument with other individuals.

The police said that a plastic pipe was used in the fight.

According to the statement, the three men were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. The 36-year-old man was certified as having suffered serious injuries, while the 42-year-old man sustained light injuries. The 68-year-old man was not injured in the argument.

The police said that four persons, who were allegedly involved in the fight had been held for questioning by the police.

A magisterial inquiry has been launched, and police investigations are ongoing.  

More in Court & Police
Seven charged over child pornography in Malta after Interpol investigation
Court & Police

Seven charged over child pornography in Malta after Interpol investigation
Matthew Agius
Young men plead guilty to sharing nude photo of 16-year-old girl
Court & Police

Young men plead guilty to sharing nude photo of 16-year-old girl
Matthew Agius
Man suffers serious injuries in construction site fall
Court & Police

Man suffers serious injuries in construction site fall
Motorcyclist grievously injured in Birkirkara crash
Court & Police

Motorcyclist grievously injured in Birkirkara crash
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe