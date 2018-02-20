Motorcyclist grievously injured in Birkirkara crash

The accident happened earlier this morning

20 February 2018, 12:18pm
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

A 38-year-old man from Hal Balzan has been grievously injured in road accident, the police said.

The incident happened in Triq Mannarino in Birkirkara at roughly 9:00am, when the Kymco Downtown motorbike the man was driving, crashed into a Toyota Vitz being driven by a 68-year-old man from Marsa.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Mater Dei hospital for treatment.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

