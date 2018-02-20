Man suffers serious injuries in construction site fall

The incident took place earlier this morning in Gharghur

20 February 2018, 12:56pm
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

A 24-year-old man has been seriously injured after falling from a height of one storey while working in a construction site.

According to the police, their assistance was requested at 9:15am in Triq Antonio Zammit, Hal Gharghur.

Members of the Civil Protection Department well called to assist the Ghanaian man, who lives in Marsa.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital and was certified as having sustain serious injuries.

A magisterial inquiry is underway.

Police investigations are ongoing.

