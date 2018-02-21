Container repair company sues Freeport over 'discriminatory' arrangement

A container repair company has filed a court case, claiming that an arrangement between Port Workers Board and Malta Freeport terminal Ltd to exclude it is discriminatory and illegal.

Containers Repairs and Marine Logistics Malta filed a sworn application against the Transport Authority, the Port Workers Board, Malta Freeport Terminals and Malta Freeport Corporation explaining how its business had been hit hard by an arrangement between the Board and MFT under which agents are to immediately stop using his services and instead request the Port Workers’ Foreman to provide this service from other suppliers.

This directive was discriminatory and went beyond the legal powers of the defendants, argued the company’s lawyer Jason Grima.

The company says its business, which it says brought in over €100,000 annually, was effectively brought to an abrupt halt by the directive.

The court application called on the court to hold the defendants responsible for the damages suffered and order them to pay compensation.