MaltaToday Survey: Abortion remains a no-go area for Maltese

Abortion remains an unassailable bastion in this country’s secular drive with MaltaToday’s latest survey showing an overwhelming rejection across all age groups.

Asked whether they agreed with abortion in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy in particular circumstances that were not specified, 83% said No.

The rejection was stronger (95%) when asked whether they agreed with unrestricted abortion in the first 12 weeks and unrestricted abortion at whatever stage of the pregnancy (97%).

The only instance in which a relative majority agree with abortion is if the mother’s life is in danger. This would appear to be the only exception people are ready to make with 46% agreeing with abortion against 27% who disagree and 27% who are unsure of where they stand on the matter.

