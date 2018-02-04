MaltaToday Trust Barometer: Delia shows slight improvement as Muscat loses traction

Adrian Delia has registered his first uptick in the MaltaToday trust barometer since becoming leader of the Nationalist Party in September last year.

With a trust rating of 15.4%, Delia still trails Prime Minister Joseph Muscat by a massive 26 points but it appears the Opposition leader has started to reverse the downward trend. Delia’s rating has bounced up eight points over the December trust barometer, which entered single-digit territory.

But it would be a mistake for the PN leader to rest on his laurels because the current trust rating is still seven points below his highest result yet – 22.1% at the start of his leadership.

It remains unclear whether this is the start of an internal healing process after last year’s bruising leadership race but PN voters remain Delia’s biggest headache. Only 33.8% of those who voted PN in the last election trust their leader, a drop of five points from the November survey (the December figure is unavailable because the survey only polled people on trust and not their voting intentions).

