[WATCH] Adrian Delia's bounce, Joseph Muscat's slide and the No to abortion

The January MaltaToday survey released on Sunday saw Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia regain some of the lost trust as Prime Minister Joseph Muscat lost nine points in his trust rating • The findings also showed that abortion remains a no-go area for Malta

kurt_sansone
5 February 2018, 5:02pm
by Kurt Sansone
The January MT survey put Joseph Muscat's trust rating at 41%, Adrian Delia's at 15.4% and showed strong opposition to abortion across all age groups
The MaltaToday January survey

The salient survey findings are presented by MaltaToday online editor Kurt Sansone in this short video.

Read about the full results for the trust barometer and voting intentions here and the findings on abortion here.

The latest survey was held in the last week of January.

