[WATCH] Adrian Delia's bounce, Joseph Muscat's slide and the No to abortion
The January MaltaToday survey released on Sunday saw Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia regain some of the lost trust as Prime Minister Joseph Muscat lost nine points in his trust rating • The findings also showed that abortion remains a no-go area for Malta
The MaltaToday January survey
The salient survey findings are presented by MaltaToday online editor Kurt Sansone in this short video.
Read about the full results for the trust barometer and voting intentions here and the findings on abortion here.
The latest survey was held in the last week of January.
More in Data & Surveys