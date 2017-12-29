We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Italians vote on 4 March in election that could shake the EU

Europe

Italians vote on 4 March in election that could shake the EU

[WATCH] No love lost among political commentators in heated debate looking back on 2017

Xtra

[WATCH] No love lost among political commentators in heated debat...

Updated | Killed by a parcel bomb 40 years ago, Karin Grech's murder remains unsolved

National

Updated | Killed by a parcel bomb 40 years ago, Karin Grech's mur...

I, Paul, take you, Peter...

National

I, Paul, take you, Peter...

Somali refugee jailed 11 months for cannabis possession

Court & Police

Somali refugee jailed 11 months for cannabis possession

Charlo Bonnici appointed to Broadcasting Authority board

National

Charlo Bonnici appointed to Broadcasting Authority board

Malta Customs seize over â‚¬16,000

National

Malta Customs seize over â‚¬16,000

17 months for phone theft and indecent acts

Court & Police

17 months for phone theft and indecent acts

Suspected French Islamist militants arrested in Syria

World

Suspected French Islamist militants arrested in Syria

Enemalta gets new chief executive

National

Enemalta gets new chief executive

U.S. market update, fashion and gaming consoles | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

U.S. market update, fashion and gaming consoles | Calamatta Cusch...

[WATCH] Crash, boom, bang... an airplane has just crossed the road

National

[WATCH] Crash, boom, bang... an airplane has just crossed the roa...

At least 10 injured in St Petersburg supermarket explosion

World

At least 10 injured in St Petersburg supermarket explosion

Virtu Ferries trips cancelled due to strong weather

National

Virtu Ferries trips cancelled due to strong weather

Looking back at 2017 | Two pints and a packet of â€˜kripsâ€™, the rise of Maltese craft beer

National

Looking back at 2017 | Two pints and a packet of â€˜kripsâ€™, the...

Looking back at 2017 | Shaking the tree and sticking it to the man

National

Looking back at 2017 | Shaking the tree and sticking it to the ma...

Home
News
Europe

Italians vote on 4 March in election that could shake the EU

Italian President Sergio Mattarella dissolved both houses of parliament, ending a tumultous five-year legislature that saw three prime ministers, the demise of Silvio Berlusconi and the rise of the eurosceptic Five Star Movement

kurt_sansone
Kurt Sansone
29 December 2017, 12:29am
Print Version
Italians vote on 4 March
Italians vote on 4 March
Italians will choose their government on 4 March in an election that has no clear winner in sight and could plunge the EU into renewed crisis.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella dissolved both houses of parliament on Thursday evening, with Cabinet setting the election date soon after.

The latest polls put comedian Beppe Grillo's Five Star Movement slightly ahead of the centre-left Democratic Party, with a rejuvenated centre-right coalition piloted remotely by the disgraced Silvio Berlusconi occupying third place.

Berlusconi was convicted of tax fraud in 2013 and lost his senate seat. He is barred from running for office but is contesting the court's decision at the European Court of Human Rights.

Italy has experienced sluggish growth and the EU will be following closely events in the country, which represents the bloc's fourth largest economy. The outcome of the vote could create renewed instability in the eurozone if there is no clear winner.

Moreso, the Five Star Movement has at times threatened to replace the euro with another currency, while the centre-right coalition that includes the hardline Northern League, is playing the tough card on immigration.

Gentiloni's government failed to pass through unpopular legislation that would have granted citizenship to the children of migrants who have been residing at length in Italy.

Italy has borne the brunt of migrant arrivals from Libya, arriving on rickety boats. The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) says almost 120,000 migrants arrived in Italy by boat in 2017, while more than 3,000 perished at sea.

Malta was sparred an influx of migrant arrivals over the past four years with Italy taking in all those rescued in the central Mediterranean, in what has often been described as an informal arrangement between both countries as a result of the good relationship between Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his previous counterparts Enrico Letta and Matteo Renzi. This, however, may change after the election.

Former Italian premier Matteo Renzi addressed a Labour mass meeting, endorsing his
Former Italian premier Matteo Renzi addressed a Labour mass meeting, endorsing his "friend" Joseph Muscat (Photo: Chris Mangion/MediaToday)
Renzi, a personal friend of Muscat, who also addressed a Labour Party mass meeting in the last election campaign, will be leading the Democratic Party.

The dissolution of parliament ends a five-year legislature that saw three centre-left prime ministers, leading a shaky coalition with a centre-right formation that split from Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia. Outgoing Italian prime minister Paolo Gentiloni succeeded Matteo Renzi a year ago, who resigned after pegging his political future to a referendum on electoral reform, which he lost. Renzi had himself succeeded Enrico Letta in February 2014.

 

kurt_sansone
Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
Italians vote on 4 March in election that could shake the EU

Europe

Italians vote on 4 March in election that could sh...

[WATCH] No love lost among political commentators in heated debate looking back on 2017

Xtra

[WATCH] No love lost among political commentators ...

Updated | Killed by a parcel bomb 40 years ago, Karin Grech's murder remains unsolved

National

Updated | Killed by a parcel bomb 40 years ago, Ka...

I, Paul, take you, Peter...

National

I, Paul, take you, Peter...

Somali refugee jailed 11 months for cannabis possession

Court & Police

Somali refugee jailed 11 months for cannabis posse...

Charlo Bonnici appointed to Broadcasting Authority board

National

Charlo Bonnici appointed to Broadcasting Authority...

Malta Customs seize over â‚¬16,000

National

Malta Customs seize over â‚¬16,000

17 months for phone theft and indecent acts

Court & Police

17 months for phone theft and indecent acts

Suspected French Islamist militants arrested in Syria

World

Suspected French Islamist militants arrested in Sy...

Enemalta gets new chief executive

National

Enemalta gets new chief executive

U.S. market update, fashion and gaming consoles | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

U.S. market update, fashion and gaming consoles | ...

[WATCH] Crash, boom, bang... an airplane has just crossed the road

National

[WATCH] Crash, boom, bang... an airplane has just ...

At least 10 injured in St Petersburg supermarket explosion

World

At least 10 injured in St Petersburg supermarket e...

Virtu Ferries trips cancelled due to strong weather

National

Virtu Ferries trips cancelled due to strong weathe...

Looking back at 2017 | Two pints and a packet of â€˜kripsâ€™, the rise of Maltese craft beer

National

Looking back at 2017 | Two pints and a packet of â...

Trending Articles
1

[WATCH] Private jet of Tory peer Lord Ashcroft â€˜taxiesâ€™ off Malta apron into Polidano offices
2

[WATCH] No love lost among political commentators in heated debate looking back on 2017
3

Italians vote on 4 March in election that could shake the EU
4

[WATCH] â€˜Hawn Kingâ€™â€¦ man greets Prime Minister
5

I, Paul, take you, Peter...